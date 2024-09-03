LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 339 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $21,900,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $18.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.80. 76,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.02. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.34 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

