LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,657 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 464.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $984,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.46. 296,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.67 and a 52 week high of $286.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.