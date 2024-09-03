LMG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CVX traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,893. The company has a market capitalization of $267.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.63. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

