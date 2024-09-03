LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,363,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

