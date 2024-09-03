loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 3.1%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.70. 456,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 509,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $861.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,599,300 shares of company stock worth $4,417,871 over the last ninety days. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

