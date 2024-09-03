Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.40

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.40 and last traded at C$174.75, with a volume of 121128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$175.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on L shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The company has a market cap of C$53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$167.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$157.26.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.07 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5218888 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02. Insiders have sold a total of 38,460 shares of company stock worth $6,037,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

