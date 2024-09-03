Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 7.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,984 shares of company stock worth $22,564,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.84. 282,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $133.15 and a 52 week high of $254.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.24.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

