MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Down 9.1%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.97 and last traded at $99.27. 234,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 589,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $713,610.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 627,559 shares of company stock worth $66,504,534. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,250,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.