Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.00 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

