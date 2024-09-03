Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 177.2% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.37. 463,505 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.93.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

