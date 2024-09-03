Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 135 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.