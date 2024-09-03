Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 144,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 131,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. 29,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

