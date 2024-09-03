Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.56. 76,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

