Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.78. 655,295 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.08 and its 200 day moving average is $166.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

