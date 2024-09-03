Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.91. The company had a trading volume of 129,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,574. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.45 and its 200-day moving average is $315.69.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
