Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,502. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average is $165.88.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Surprisingly Cheap Right Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Mega Investors Are Betting Big on Alibaba Stock’s Comeback
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Seize the Opportunity: Lyft’s Ad Sales Surge Points to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.