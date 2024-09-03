Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 95,118 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 787,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.