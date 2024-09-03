Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 73,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 89,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

