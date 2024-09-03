Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

DIA stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.75. 1,393,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.32 and a 200-day moving average of $393.28. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.