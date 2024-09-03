Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $223,033.90

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.94 million and $223,033.90 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008822 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,119.82 or 1.00025759 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000344 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $193,983.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

