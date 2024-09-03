Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MBUU opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Malibu Boats by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 409,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Malibu Boats by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $4,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

