Man Group’s (EMG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 299 ($3.93) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.23) to GBX 324 ($4.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

LON EMG traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 216.60 ($2.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,531. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 202 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 12,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £28,080 ($36,923.08). 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

