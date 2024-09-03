Man Group’s (EMG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 299 ($3.93) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.23) to GBX 324 ($4.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMG
Man Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Insider Activity
In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 12,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £28,080 ($36,923.08). 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Man Group
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Surprisingly Cheap Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.