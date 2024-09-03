MANEKI Price Tops $0.0048 (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, MANEKI has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One MANEKI token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $43.03 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00521212 USD and is up 6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $11,654,957.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

