Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MLM opened at $534.16 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

