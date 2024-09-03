Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.62.

MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

