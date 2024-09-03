Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $4,885,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

