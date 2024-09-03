Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $80.91 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 5.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.12% of Ecolab worth $80,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $365,420,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $390,687,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,133.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 232,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $253.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $253.54. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.67.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

