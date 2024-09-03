McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Shares of MCD opened at $286.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.74. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

