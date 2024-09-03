McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $285.60 and last traded at $287.46. Approximately 481,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,501,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.19 and a 200 day moving average of $270.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

