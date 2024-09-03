McNamara Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VUG traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,272. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

