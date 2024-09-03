McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $724,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

