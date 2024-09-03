McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.00. 161,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

