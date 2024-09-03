Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,355.71

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $38,355.71 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,350,569 coins and its circulating supply is 31,229,301 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,350,569 with 31,229,301 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.51425136 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $43,086.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

