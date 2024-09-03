Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $140,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. 9,815,775 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.