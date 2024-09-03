Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $7.34 on Tuesday, reaching $358.12. The stock had a trading volume of 264,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

