Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,935,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 680,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,909. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average of $141.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

