Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.30. 878,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.97. The stock has a market cap of $364.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

