Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $10.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

