Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,438,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.98. The company had a trading volume of 388,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,214. The company has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.10.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

