Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.32. 2,171,271 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

