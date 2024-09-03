Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.60% from the company’s current price.
Midwich Group Stock Performance
Shares of Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.30) on Tuesday. Midwich Group has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 451 ($5.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The stock has a market cap of £335.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,211.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380.53.
About Midwich Group
