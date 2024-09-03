Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.60% from the company’s current price.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

Shares of Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.30) on Tuesday. Midwich Group has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 451 ($5.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The stock has a market cap of £335.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,211.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380.53.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

About Midwich Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.