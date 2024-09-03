Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 14.0 %
Shares of MLSS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.10.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
