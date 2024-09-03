Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.25. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 176,803 shares changing hands.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
