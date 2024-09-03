Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.25. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 176,803 shares changing hands.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.