Mizuho Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $275.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.27.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,509. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.