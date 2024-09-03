Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

Shares of HCA opened at $395.59 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $395.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

