Morgan Stanley Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $11.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 294,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,565. Gogo has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $109,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gogo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

