Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $500.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $442.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.67. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $443.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

