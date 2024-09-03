My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 1.7% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $113,638.55 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

