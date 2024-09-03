Myro One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.01 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Myro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myro has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and $11.01 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myro has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Myro

Myro’s genesis date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.06136249 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $10,000,725.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

