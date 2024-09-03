National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on NA. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$123.49 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$127.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.4784081 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

